“I witnessed the signing of an agreement between Dubai Municipality and DP World to develop the world's largest logistics hub for trading foodstuffs, fruits and vegetables," Sheikh Maktoum said in a post shared on his official X account.

"Under the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the supervision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, we strive to provide advanced infrastructure and facilities with the latest specifications and best standards, create greater commercial and investment opportunities for investors, support the UAE's food security strategy, and make Dubai a destination for markets, export, and re-export operations for the region and the world in various sectors,”