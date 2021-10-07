Dubai: The Dubai telecom major du has confirmed Malek Sultan Rashed Al Malek as its new Chairman. He takes over from Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, who stepped down from the du Board of Directors with immediate effect.
Al Malek would be an instant fit as Chairman, given that he also holds the position of CEO at Tecom Group as well as being a Director-general at Dubai Development Autjority.
The telco has reported upbeat numbers in the year-to-date, helped by the gradual pick up in 5G related subscriptions as well as demand for its iPhone smartphone packages.