Dubai: Dubai stocks bounced back with blue-chip property stocks leading the gains whereas other Gulf markets offered mixed signals in line with their global counterparts.
Dubai Financial Market traded 0.1 per cent higher at 2,613 points after edging back more than 1 per cent in the last session that took a hit mainly as Dubai Islamic Bank underperformed after the lender's quarterly and annual profits came in lower than anticipated leading to shareholder payout cuts.
Emaar Development advanced 1.4 per cent, bouncing back from two days of sluggish performance caused as it reported lower profits and revenues for the year challenged by novel coronavirus. Union Properties gained 1.1 per cent on its second day of rise after the developer posted Dh201 million in full-year profits, a sharp reversal from Dh224.3 million in losses a year before as it massively cut down on operating costs.
Emerging out stronger
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange traded roughly unchanged at 5,658 points with Bank of Sharjah pointing higher by 0.8 pre cent trading first time after posting full-year profit of Dh176 million that marked a turnaround from Dh488 million in losses for 2019. Its operating income also nearly doubled to Dh1.07 billion from Dh564 million a year earlier.
Leading banks sag
The index, however, faced some pressure from blue-chip banking stocks with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank all edged back fractionally but their massive weightage on the stock gauge meant it slightly tilted towards red territory.
Qatar Exchange dropped 0.4 per cent to 10,419 points. Qatar Electricity and Water was the biggest loser retreating 2.2 per cent as it traded under pressure from lower full-year profit and dividends announced earlier this week.
Payout intact
Bahrain shares were up 0.2 per cent to trade at 1,476 points with telco firm Zain Bahrain advancing 2.6 per cent. It reported a 17 per cent jump in fourth-quarter profits to BD1.7 million and a 3 per cent uptick for the full year. Its board of directors also recommends 6 fils per share dividends, the same amount paid out last year.