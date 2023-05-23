Dubai: GCC-based alums of the Harvard Business School (HBS) officially launched their first permanent hub – The House - in Dubai on Monday. Located at the Club House, Dubai Creek Resort, Port Saeed, ‘The House’, is the first permanent location of the HBS Club in the GCC, a non-profit organisation formed by HBS alumni from various industry sectors representing over 1,400 alums in the GCC.
UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, said while inaugurating, “The UAE’s efforts towards a new, more diversified and sustainable economic model are based on a true partnership with the business and academic sectors, given the positive economic indicators that have been achieved.”
He added: “We see the Harvard Business School Club as an important partner to enrich the developmental and economic dialogue and to present and share visions and future solutions capable of achieving real progress that will serve the development efforts in the country.”
The House will serve as a hub for over 400,000 HBS alums worldwide, including the 1,400 alums in the region and the extended HBS community. Officials said the venue would provide alums and their community a place to connect, learn and collaborate.
Saleh Lootah, President of the Harvard Business School Club of GCC, said, “We are also in a period of transformation in the GCC, where we are aggressively diversifying our economies, moving away from hydrocarbons and realigning towards more diverse and sustainable formats. The Harvard Business School Club of GCC recognises the central role of the private sector in this transformation, where the global economy is constantly evolving, and geo-political conflicts are making headlines.”
The think tank has said it would actively engage with government institutions and non-governmental organisations to provide insights, expertise and perspectives to shape policies and strategies for economic growth and resilience.