The Dubai Financial Market general index closed 0.28 per cent lower at 2,661.25, after rising 7.5 per cent in the past eight sessions. The market breadth was negative. Emaar Properties closed 0.21 per cent lower at Dh4.80. Gulf Finance House (GFH), Damac, Dubai Invesments, Emaar Malls ended in the negative. GFH closed at Dh0.962, down 2.83 per cent. Damac Properties closed at Dh1.36, down 4 per cent. Dubai Investments closed 0.80 per cent lower at Dh1.24.