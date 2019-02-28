Saudi Basic Industries Corp. closed 0.33 per cent higher at 122.40 riyals. Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. closed 2.76 per cent higher at 14.14 riyals. Alinma Bank closed 0.58 per cent higher at 24.14 riyals. The Muscat MSM 30 index closed 0.78 per cent higher at 4,144.47. The Qatar exchange index closed 0.24 per cent lower at 10,111.62. MSCI Tadawul 30 Index closed 0.29 per cent higher at 1,254.03. The Kuwait all-share index closed 0.84 per cent lower at 5,231.66. The Bahrain index ended 0.41 per cent lower at 1,412.66. In the wider Middle East, the Egyptian EGX 30 index closed 0.21 per cent higher at 14,803.97.