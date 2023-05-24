Dubai: The Experts Affairs Committee at Dubai Courts has approved the inclusion of Deloitte Professional Services (DIFC) Limited in Dubai Courts’ expert list. The move aims to enhance the judicial expertise system in Dubai, foster trust and credibility among litigants, and provide qualified legal and technical experts to support the judicial authorities. The initiative aligns with the leadership’s vision of ensuring a fair and efficient judiciary while striving for excellence in the judicial sector.
Judge Khalid Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Experts Affairs Committee at Dubai Courts noted that the average time required to finalise an expert court report is 46 days, and reports prepared by experts enlisted in Dubai Courts’ expert list and government department experts accounted for 99.46 per cent of the total expert assignments. He further stated that customer satisfaction with Dubai Courts’ electronic services has reached an impressive rate of 97 per cent.