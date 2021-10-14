Dubai: The investment arm of ICD (Investment Corporation of Dubai), Dubal Holding, announced Ahmad Hamad Bin Fahad as the new CEO of the company.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of Dubal Holding, said that the appointment was based on his performance towards advancing the company’s interests and success.
Bin Fahad is an investment professional with over two decades of international experience. His expertise covers business development, mergers and acquisitions, JV structures, among other fields.
Prior to joining Dubal, Bin Fahad worked at Istithmar World Ventures; Millennium Finance Corporation and Etisalat International Investment.
Bin Fahad is also Director of OSE Industries, vice-chairman of Dubai Waste Management Centre Project and member of Audit and Risk Committee at Emirates Global Aluminium.