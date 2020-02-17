DP World is to return to full government ownership. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai (Bloomberg): DP World Ltd.’s parent company Port and Free Zone World has offered to acquire the 19.55 per cent of the port operator’s shares traded on Nasdaq Dubai, returning the company to private ownership.

DP World's parent company Port and Free Zone World will acquire the shares traded for $16.75, it said in a statement. They closed at $13 on Sunday.

Once accepted, DP World will be 100 per cent owned by Port and Free Zone World, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai World.

The move will allow DP World to focus on its medium-to-long-term strategy of transforming from a global port operator to an infrastructure-led end-to-end logistics provider, it said in a statement on Monday. Once accepted, DP World will be 100 per cent owned by Port and Free Zone World, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai World.

DP World shares have fallen about 52 per cent from a recent peak in January 2018. They closed at $13 on Sunday.

Dubai will pay a 29 per cent premium to acquire the 19.55 per cent of DP World Ltd.'s and return the port operator to private ownership.