The Colombo All-Share Index climbed as much as 4.7 per cent, its biggest gain in more than a year. The Sri Lankan rupee advanced 0.2 per cent to 306.24 per dollar.

The island nation mostly spared local commercial banks in its blueprint unveiled last week to protect the economy while striking a balance between domestic creditors and foreign bondholders. The plan - aimed at helping restore debt sustainability in line with a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout - sent dollar bonds surging 12 per cent, marking their best week since November.

“The domestic debt optimization plan being limited to the central bank and superannuation funds is very positive for the economy,” said Dimantha Mathew, chief research and strategy officer, at First Capital Holdings in Colombo. “There may now be interest from foreign investors for rupee bonds.”

A re-rating in Sri Lankan stocks is also the most likely outcome after policymakers chose to only restructure Treasury bills held by the central bank and treasury bonds of pension funds, according to analysts at Colombo-based Asia Securities Research, who project a 34 per cent gain in the benchmark index this year.

Sri Lanka’s government started its domestic bond swap program on Tuesday, inviting investors to submit offers to exchange existing notes for new ones.

Financial support from multilateral lenders has boosted investor confidence - and returns - across troubled emerging and frontier markets in recent months. Funds getting approved or disbursed for countries including Kenya, Tanzania, and Pakistan are giving hope that the embattled economies are turning a corner and international capital will soon start flowing in.

More upside

“The equity market in Sri Lanka has more room to run,” said Ruchir Desai, fund manager at Asia Frontier Capital, who is increasing his fund’s allocation to the nation. “I am much more optimistic on the outlook compared to the past few years.”

The details of Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring with foreign bondholders and bilateral creditors still need to be hammered out. That’s why Mark Baker, head of fixed income at abrdn plc in Hong Kong, prefers to stay invested in T-bills, which are outside the scope of the restructuring and carry yields of about 17 per cent to 22 per cent.