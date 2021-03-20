The Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre (DMCC) Free Zone. DMCC has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to establish a regulatory framework for businesses offering, issuing, listing, and trading crypto assets. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to establish a regulatory framework for businesses offering, issuing, listing, and trading crypto assets in DMCC.

The agreement will see businesses dealing with crypto assets gain access to bespoke licences offered by the DMCC Crypto Centre, first-class customer service, a range of incentives, and the strong business regulatory framework developed by DMCC.

Working closely with DMCC’s onboarding teams, the SCA will issue approvals for crypto-related businesses looking to set up in DMCC. The SCA will subsequently regulate the crypto activities in line with their policies that were introduced in October 2020 to develop an integrated ecosystem for the crypto and blockchain industries. The agreement will foster growth within the sector and promote the development of blockchain applications in Dubai.

“Through this agreement with the SCA, DMCC is expanding its current range of crypto assets licences, which perfectly complement the existing business licence options. In early 2020, we signed an agreement with CV VC and CV Labs, a Swiss Government-supported initiative that will bring the world’s leading blockchain and cryptographic technologies’ ecosystem to Dubai. This agreement also builds the foundation for our future partnerships in the crypto space and is a major step in the launch of the DMCC Crypto Centre, which we will bring to the market in the near future,” said Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC.

Digital trading platforms

This latest agreement builds on DMCC’s comprehensive strategies to promote technology-driven trade and to attract innovative companies to Dubai. In 2020, DMCC launched DigitalSugar, a blockchain-enabled trading platform for sugar, and the Agriota e-Marketplace, an agri-commodity trading and sourcing platform that uses blockchain to help bridge the gap between millions of rural farmers in India and the UAE’s food industry.

In February 2021, Ahmed Bin Sulayem joined the advisory board of the Swiss Government-supported blockchain investment company CV VC following an agreement between DMCC and CV VC and CV Labs. This partnership will bring the world’s leading blockchain and cryptographic technologies ecosystem to Dubai. 2020 also saw DMCC sign an agreement with Innoway, a China Government-backed incubator pioneering science, tech and education ecosystems, to establish in Dubai.

DMCC is making it easier for crypto and blockchain businesses to set up and operate in Dubai.