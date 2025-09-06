China’s DeepSeek to launch AI agent as OpenAI, Microsoft, Manus AI race ahead

Founder Liang Wenfeng is targeting a Q4 2025 launch for the model, following the success of the company’s R1 platform, which Bloomberg reports was built at a fraction of the cost of U.S. rivals yet performed at a similar or higher level in benchmark tests. While R1 gained global attention, DeepSeek has since released only incremental updates, as Liang focuses on refining performance and maintaining quality.

Unlike traditional chatbots that respond with short text answers, agentic AI can perform complex, multi-step tasks with minimal guidance, learning from prior actions to improve over time. DeepSeek’s system could handle tasks ranging from planning itineraries to writing or debugging computer code — tasks that currently require significant human supervision.

Dubai: Chinese startup DeepSeek is preparing to roll out a next-generation artificial intelligence agent by the end of 2025, aiming to compete with global players like OpenAI, according to sources speaking to Bloomberg.

While the company has declined to comment publicly, the expected R2 release could mark a pivotal moment in global AI, with significant implications for investment strategies, enterprise operations, and technology adoption in the UAE.

DeepSeek has taken a measured pace, contrasting with competitors like Alibaba and Tencent, whose AI model releases have been frequent and aggressive. This careful development may allow DeepSeek to avoid mistakes that have hampered other fast-moving startups.

The race for autonomous AI agents is intensifying. Companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic, and Chinese startups like Manus AI are all developing AI that can initiate actions on its own, rather than merely answer prompts. Analysts see this as the next evolution in AI, promising to redefine productivity, business operations, and digital services globally.

Bloomberg sources note that delays in the R2 agent may also reflect minor training or technical issues, as well as Liang’s ongoing management of his High-Flyer Asset Management business. Nevertheless, the development signals a deliberate and strategic approach in a rapidly evolving AI industry.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.