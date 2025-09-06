GOLD/FOREX
China’s DeepSeek to launch AI agent as OpenAI, Microsoft, Manus AI race ahead

OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic, Manus develop AI that acts independently, not just replies

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Chinese startup DeepSeek is preparing to roll out a next-generation artificial intelligence agent by the end of 2025, aiming to compete with global players like OpenAI, according to sources speaking to Bloomberg.

Unlike traditional chatbots that respond with short text answers, agentic AI can perform complex, multi-step tasks with minimal guidance, learning from prior actions to improve over time. DeepSeek’s system could handle tasks ranging from planning itineraries to writing or debugging computer code — tasks that currently require significant human supervision.

Founder Liang Wenfeng is targeting a Q4 2025 launch for the model, following the success of the company’s R1 platform, which Bloomberg reports was built at a fraction of the cost of U.S. rivals yet performed at a similar or higher level in benchmark tests. While R1 gained global attention, DeepSeek has since released only incremental updates, as Liang focuses on refining performance and maintaining quality.

Deliberate approach

Bloomberg sources note that delays in the R2 agent may also reflect minor training or technical issues, as well as Liang’s ongoing management of his High-Flyer Asset Management business. Nevertheless, the development signals a deliberate and strategic approach in a rapidly evolving AI industry.

The race for autonomous AI agents is intensifying. Companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic, and Chinese startups like Manus AI are all developing AI that can initiate actions on its own, rather than merely answer prompts. Analysts see this as the next evolution in AI, promising to redefine productivity, business operations, and digital services globally.

For UAE investors and businesses, DeepSeek’s developments carry particular significance:

  • Business applications: Agentic AI could streamline operations in finance, healthcare, logistics, and e-commerce.

  • Investment potential: With the global agentic AI market projected to expand rapidly, early positioning could provide high returns.

  • Collaboration opportunities: UAE tech firms could license or integrate agentic AI, gaining a competitive edge in the Middle East.

  • Talent and workforce implications: Understanding and adopting autonomous AI early could upskill UAE teams and improve operational efficiency.

DeepSeek has taken a measured pace, contrasting with competitors like Alibaba and Tencent, whose AI model releases have been frequent and aggressive. This careful development may allow DeepSeek to avoid mistakes that have hampered other fast-moving startups.

While the company has declined to comment publicly, the expected R2 release could mark a pivotal moment in global AI, with significant implications for investment strategies, enterprise operations, and technology adoption in the UAE.

Quick takeaways?

  • DeepSeek R2 launches Q4 2025: AI agent capable of autonomous multi-step tasks.

  • Investor opportunity: First-mover advantage in agentic AI could yield strong returns.

  • Business impact: Potential efficiency boost in finance, e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics.

  • Tech partnerships: UAE companies could integrate or collaborate with autonomous AI.

  • Global context: Competing with OpenAI, Microsoft, Alibaba — UAE stakeholders should watch closely.

Justin Varghese
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
AI

