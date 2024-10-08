Dubai: Abu Dhabi based hospital operator Burjeel Holdings will manage all of the healthcare facilities announced in the new Egyptian ‘city’ of Ras El Hekma, located on the country’s north coast. Burjeel Holdings, whose brands include Medeor, LLH and Lifecare, thus adds a second overseas market, after entering Saudi Arabia last year.
Burjeel signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Modon Holding to operate and manage healthcare facilities and services in Ras El Hekma, according to a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), days after Abu Dhabi’s ADQ last week appointed Modon as the master developer for the Ras El Hekma mega project.
Burjeel’s MoU with Modon includes the development of multi-specialty facilities that will offer specialised services to residents and visitors, as well as innovative healthcare solutions and technologies. The deal also includes the provision of medical training and capacity-building programmes and development of public health initiatives and wellness programmes, among others.
The MoU was signed by Bill O'Regan, CEO of Modon Holding, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Non-Executive Chairman of Burjeel Holdings. Although this association is part of the broader development plan for Ras El Hekma, which is set to become a thriving economic and investment hub on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, the collaboration will focus on the development of multi-specialty healthcare facilities that will offer a wide range of specialized services to residents and visitors.
It will also include the provision of medical training and capacity-building programs, empowering local healthcare professionals with advanced skills and knowledge. Public health initiatives and wellness programs will be developed to improve community health outcomes.
Decisions on the number of healthcare facilities to be managed at the city will take longer to confirm. According to Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, non-executive Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, "We are excited to work with Modon Holding on this transformative project. Our involvement in the development of Ras El Hekma reflects our ongoing efforts to expand our services and bring advanced healthcare technologies to Egypt’s North Coast, benefiting both residents and visitors."
The development plan of Ras El Hekma was announced in a ceremony witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt.
Ras El Hekma’s location within a four-hour flight for over 400 million outbound tourists, the establishment of tourism infrastructure will be a priority during the first phases of the development, encompassing an international airport as well as high-speed rail connectivity. The masterplan also includes residential areas, office spaces, hospitality venues, retail, leisure, and recreation facilities. Ras El Hekma will have an international marina and a special free zone. Additionally, Modon Holding will look to develop infrastructure to support a range of high-growth industries, including business services, financial services, light manufacturing, and technology.