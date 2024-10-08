Ras El Hekma: What to know about Egypt's mega project

Located around 350 kilometres northwest of Cairo, Ras El Hekma is a major development in Egypt with direct investments totalling $35 billion, with cumulative investments anticipated to reach $110 billion by 2045, an annual GDP contribution of around $25 billion, and approximately 750,000 jobs to be created, both directly and indirectly. The 170-million-square-metre site, which will include residential, commercial and tourist facilities, is envisioned to accommodate up to 2 million residents.



The development plan of Ras El Hekma was announced in a ceremony witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt.



Ras El Hekma’s location within a four-hour flight for over 400 million outbound tourists, the establishment of tourism infrastructure will be a priority during the first phases of the development, encompassing an international airport as well as high-speed rail connectivity. The masterplan also includes residential areas, office spaces, hospitality venues, retail, leisure, and recreation facilities. Ras El Hekma will have an international marina and a special free zone. Additionally, Modon Holding will look to develop infrastructure to support a range of high-growth industries, including business services, financial services, light manufacturing, and technology.