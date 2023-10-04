Abu Dhabi: ADX-listed petrochemical company Borouge and Abu Dhabi waste management company Tadweer have signed an MoU to explore best practices in waste management, sorting and mechanical recycling of polymer waste.
Borouge and Tadweer said they would explore opportunities in polymer waste sorting for mechanical recycling to secure the generation of high-quality polymer recyclates using different technologies.
“Together, we are exploring innovative ways of sorting and recycling polymers in alignment with national and international best practices,” said Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge. “Sustainability is and will remain an integral part of our operations and culture, enabling us to reduce risks and drive positive growth towards a brighter, more sustainable future.”
Polymeric materials, plastics and rubbers - comprise a steadily increasing proportion of municipal and industrial waste accumulating in landfills.
Eng. Ali Mohamed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, said, “Borouge and Tadweer will unite to pave the way for a circular economy in the UAE. Our partnership is not just about recycling polymers; it’s about reimagining our impact on the environment, society, and the economy.”
Furthermore, the partners will join forces to establish business development and benchmarking frameworks which unlock value-added business opportunities through potential joint investments in brown and greenfield assets.
Both companies will also collaborate to support local regulatory frameworks related to the sustainable and efficient management of polymer waste. This includes launching public initiatives and campaigns to boost awareness about best practices in polymer waste management and recycling.