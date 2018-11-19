Bitcoin touched an October 2017 low and was trading at $5,235.17 at 8:50am in London, according to consolidated Bloomberg pricing. Rival coins including Ether and Litecoin also retreated, as the wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell as much as 6.9 per cent to a one year-low on a closing basis. XRP, the token associated with Ripple, was the lone gainer among major digital currencies.