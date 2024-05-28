Novelis, owned by Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's Hindalco Industries, is targeting a valuation of up to $12.6 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, the aluminum products maker said on Tuesday.

The US IPO market has shown positive indications of a turnaround in 2024, after two sub par years, on hopes of rate cuts in the second half of the year and a soft landing for the economy.