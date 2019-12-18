Saudi Aramco announced Sunday it would sell 1.5 percent of the company in a blockbuster IPO worth up to $25.6 billion - which could be the world's largest stock offering. Image Credit: Reuters

Shares in Saudi Aramco dropped for a second day in a row a week after its record initial public offering, pushing its market value just below $2 trillion, the level sought by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Shares fell as much as 2.5% to 36.80 riyals, before recovering a bit to trade at 37 riyals at 1:09 p.m. local time, giving the company a total value of $1.97 trillion. The stock was included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the main local benchmark, the Tadawul All Share Index, on Wednesday.

A number of investors took the chance to sell a few of the shares bought in the IPO as Aramco entered the benchmarks, said Marwan Haddad, senior portfolio manager at Emirates NBD Asset Management.