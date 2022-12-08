Shares of Americana Restaurants International Company PLC will list at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Monday, December 12.
According to circular issued by ADX, the shares will be listed on ADX under the trading symbol AMR and the ISIN:AEE01135A222 in the First market – First Category.
Americana has recently announced investor allocations and the revised timetable for its initial public offering – the historic, first-of-its-kind concurrent dual listing on the ADX and the Saudi Stock Exchange.
The final price for the shares to be sold in the offering has been set at Dh2.62 apiece in the UAE and SAR 2.68 per share in Saudi Arabia.
The concurrent bookbuilding process generated orders of approximately $105 billion (equivalent to Dh386 billion / SAR 394 billion) in aggregate from qualified institutional investors in a number of countries.