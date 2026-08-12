Higher military budgets are feeding into drones, cybersecurity, aerospace and surveillance, while the same geopolitical pressures are pushing governments to spend more on energy security, electricity grids, data centres and critical infrastructure. Investors looking for the next leg of the trade are increasingly watching that wider ecosystem.

"There are certainly parallels, but there is an important difference. Pharma during Covid was driven by an immediate global health emergency, while defence is increasingly being supported by a longer-term structural shift in government spending," he said.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about 20 million barrels of oil a day, close to a fifth of global supply. Brent began 2026 near $61 a barrel and has since risen about 37% to around $88, according to Valecha, after touching $120 during the most intense phase of the conflict.

Governments seeking to reduce exposure to supply disruptions are also spending on LNG, nuclear generation, storage and electricity grids. The IEA expects global energy investment to reach around $3.4 trillion in 2026, according to figures cited by Hachem, including nearly $1.6 trillion in electricity supply and infrastructure. Grid investment alone is projected to approach $550 billion.

"Six months into the US-Israel war on Iran, energy has become the queen on the chessboard, the piece with the most reach and the most power over the game," Valecha said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.