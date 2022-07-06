Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Bahrain Bourse (BHB) announced the launch of the region’s first digital exchange hub – Tabadul – on Wednesday.
Tabadul, the result of the strategic partnership agreement in November 2021 between ADX and BHB to implement a cross-border plan in trading and post-trading environments, will allow investments across Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, and enable investors to trade directly on both exchanges through licenced brokers.
ADX has 20,000 registered Bahraini investors with a total trading value (buy and sell) of Dh1.3 billion and the trading volume of 320 million shares in 2021.
Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADX, said: “Tabadul will strengthen ties between regional exchanges, and expand investment opportunities for investors. We look forward to working closely with our partners Bahrain Bourse to further enhance our offering and onboard more capital markets to the hub, enabling the growth of capital markets in the region and supporting the diversification of GCC economies.”
Bahrain Bourse’s CEO and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bahrain Clear, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said “the launch of Tabadul is a culmination of BHB and ADX efforts during the past eight months, which reflects upon BHB’s commitment to enhance coordination with GCC bourses in line with the Financial Services Sector Development Strategy of the Economic Recovery Plan that prioritises capital market development”.