Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, Multiply Group, has bought a stake in LVL Technology Holding.
MG Wellness Holding, a wellness-focused subsidiary of Multiply Group, has acquired 49.38 per cent equity interest of LVL Technology, the company said in a statement on Friday.
LVL Technology Holding's LVL Wellbeing is a corporate wellbeing platform that provides individual, team and corporate wellbeing practices that contribute to a healthier work/life balance.
“The investment will support scaling operations, facilitating strategic expansion across the region and will see HealthierU integration under LVL Wellbeing's platform,” Multiply said.