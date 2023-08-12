Stock-ADX
Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, Multiply Group, has bought a stake in LVL Technology Holding.

MG Wellness Holding, a wellness-focused subsidiary of Multiply Group, has acquired 49.38 per cent equity interest of LVL Technology, the company said in a statement on Friday.

LVL Technology Holding's LVL Wellbeing is a corporate wellbeing platform that provides individual, team and corporate wellbeing practices that contribute to a healthier work/life balance.

“The investment will support scaling operations, facilitating strategic expansion across the region and will see HealthierU integration under LVL Wellbeing's platform,” Multiply said.