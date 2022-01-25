Dubai: The Abu Dhabi owned Mubadala Health is expanding into Dubai, with a standalone day surgery and medical facility in Jumeirah. The facility is scheduled to open during the thid quarter.
The move comes as part of a ‘strategic collaboration’ with Dubai Health Authority that will see more initiatives rolled out in coming years. The new 125,000 square foot facility in Jumeirah will have a range of in-demand specialties delivered by physicians from such Mubadala Health assets such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Healthpoint, and Amana Healthcare.
“Mubadala Health’s plan will help achieve the common national goals of improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the UAE health sector," said AbdulRahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention. And this will help consolidate the "country’s position as a leading destination for innovative health care, something which will reflect positively on realizing the sustainable development goals.”
According to Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, "Our expansion plans in Dubai and other Emirates will support this vision by promoting preventive care, ensuring we provide world-class specialized health services to people across the UAE and visitors to our country."