Abu Dhabi: Khalifa Port broke into the ranks of top five global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), launched by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The ranking is based on the time vessels needed to spend in the port to complete workloads over the course of 2021, a year that saw unprecedented port congestion and disruption to global supply chains due to the pandemic.
Four of the five most efficient ports in the ranking are based in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port, Port Salalah in Oman and Hamad Port in Qatar joining Khalifa Port at the top.
Annualy, more than four-fifths of global merchandise trade by volume are carried by sea, and approximately 35 per cent of total volumes and over 60 per cent of commercial value is shipped in containers.
“This ranking is another indicator of the high levels of performance that customers are receiving at Khalifa Port, with the full support of AD Ports Group’s integrated business clusters,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group. “We have recognised the pressure that global supply chains are under and have worked hard to create efficiencies and new synergies in every area.”
AD Ports Group has continued to invest in innovative technologies throughout 2022. Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group’s digital solutions provider, offers more than 160 digitalised services to stakeholders and customers at Khalifa Port, boosting overall efficiency and enabling faster turnaround times.
Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group said: “We have deployed a leading team of professionals and cutting-edge technology at Khalifa Port including automatic stacking cranes, aerial drones, and an automated Terminal Operation System. This has enabled us to deliver the highest standards of service, and we continue to deploy new innovations to ensure the best possible customer experience.”
CSP Abu Dhabi container terminal (CSP) operating within Khalifa Port is the first terminal in the Middle East to implement an autonomous port truck system, deploying electric Q-Trucks to support mother vessel loading and unloading activities within the facility’s container yard.
Greater or lesser workloads are accounted for by examining the underlying data within ten different call size ranges. Five distinct ship size groups are accounted for in the methodology given the potential for greater fuel and emissions savings on larger vessels.