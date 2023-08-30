Dubai: A new and homegrown open source Arabic language learning model (LLM) – Jais - was unveiled on Wednesday.
The new large language model contains 13 billion parameters that was made from a big batch of data combining Arabic and English, a portion of which is from computer code.
Touted to be the world’s highest quality open source Arabic LLM, Jais was developed by Inception, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi AI company G42, Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Silicon Valley-based Cerebras Systems.
The group, which included academics and engineers embarked, on the project in part because they said there are few large language models that are bilingual.
Dr Andrew Jackson, CEO of Inception, said, “Existing LLMS are English–focused. But Arabic is one of the largest languages in the world with over 400 million speakers. The question we asked ourselves is why the Arabic community should not have an Arabic LLM to represent the population.”
“We will focus on bringing Jais into government, financial, energy/ climate, and healthcare domains,”
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADNOC, Etihad Airways, First Abu Dhabi Bank, e&, and Mubadala Investment Company will work with Inception to use Jais.
The Arabic language learning model will be available via an open source license.
The group trained the Jais model on a Cerebras' supercomputer called a Condor Galaxy. This year Cerebras announced it had sold three such units to G42, with the first scheduled to arrive this year and the remaining units to be delivered in 2024.
More to follow...