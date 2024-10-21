Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s ADNEC Group has bought out Royal Catering Services, which currently has a capacity to put together more than 50,000 meals a day. Royal Catering, has clients in the energy, defence, healthcare and education sector, employs more than 2,500 staff.

ADNEC already has Capital Catering as part of its portfolio, and through the Royal Catering deal, it plans to scale up significantly in what it can offer current and future clients. ADNEC is the premier name in Abu Dhabi’s exhibition and events space.