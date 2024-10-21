Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s ADNEC Group has bought out Royal Catering Services, which currently has a capacity to put together more than 50,000 meals a day. Royal Catering, has clients in the energy, defence, healthcare and education sector, employs more than 2,500 staff.
ADNEC already has Capital Catering as part of its portfolio, and through the Royal Catering deal, it plans to scale up significantly in what it can offer current and future clients. ADNEC is the premier name in Abu Dhabi’s exhibition and events space.
“The move aligns with Modon Holding’s strategy to continue expanding our portfolio and offer world-class services to Abu Dhabi and UAE residents and businesses,” said Bill O'Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, of which ADNEC is a part.
The deal comes just as ADNH Catering, which has the highest market share in the UAE in its category, completed a successful IPO and gets set to list on ADX.
“The acquisition of Royal Catering marks a significant step in our broader strategy to reinforce ADNEC Group’s position as a key player in Abu Dhabi and the UAE's catering and events ecosystem," said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group.