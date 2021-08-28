The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has reduced its trading commissions by 50 per cent and will extend its trading hours by one hour. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has reduced its trading commissions by 50 per cent and will extend its trading hours by one hour, with the market opening at 10am and closing at 3pm.

The reduction in trading fees, to 0.025 per cent from 0.05 per cent, which will take effect starting 1st of September, is the exchange’s second commission cut in 2021, and the third in three years.

Meanwhile, the decision to extend trading beyond the previous 2pm close will be implemented from 3rd October and should bring ADX in line with the operating hours of many exchanges globally. The exchange’s latest initiatives are part of the ADX One strategy announced at the beginning of the year to bolster market activity and to deepen market liquidity.

“We are very pleased to have been able to answer the call by our investors, issuers, and intermediaries for lower trading commissions and longer trading hours, reflecting increased demand to trade Abu Dhabi’s publicly listed companies. The ADX offers unique, high-growth investment opportunities within a strongly-regulated, tax-free and stable business environment and the extension of our opening will serve to attract increased international investment,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index (ADI) has recently reached 7700 points for the first time, supported by a series of listings and increased participation by international investors. In addition, the index has gained 51 per cent year to date, making it one of the best performing equity indexes in the world.