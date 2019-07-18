Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has ranked first in terms of total capital of public shareholding companies registered at the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) amounting to Dh263.2 billion in 2018, followed by Dubai with Dh110.2 billion, Sharjah with Dh22.12 billion, then Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ajman.

According to the SCA’s statistics, the total registered capital of local companies amounted to Dh412 billion, of which Dh190.4 billion account for public companies and Dh221.5 billion for non-governmental organisations, NGO.

The investment and financial services sector ranked first among registered local companies with a total capital of Dh149.3 billion, followed by the banking sector with Dh75.2 billion, real estate with Dh58.6 billion, transport with Dh32 billion, services with Dh28.1 billion, energy with Dh22 billion, insurance with Dh15.5 billion, and telecommunications with Dh13.22 billion.