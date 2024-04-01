Dubai: One of Abu Dhabi’s biggest investment companies, ADQ has created ‘Arcera’ as a global holding company for its life sciences entities. The entity will take on ‘healthcare challenges by offering products that improve the quality and longevity of human life’.

ADQ’s shareholdings in three companies were transferred to Arcera:

Acino International (Acino). A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland and manufacturing sites in five countries. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of medicines internationally.

Birgi Mefar Group (BMG) is one of Turkey’s largest sterile production service companies specializing in the manufacturing of sterile injectables and glass packaging, in addition to pharmaceutical distribution services.

Amoun Pharmaceutical Company (Amoun) is a pharmaceutical manufacturer headquartered in Egypt. It specializes in the development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and export of human pharmaceutical and animal health products.

Arcera will have a combined workforce of over 6,500 people and sales and distribution in over 90 countries. It offers 2,000 branded medicines across ‘therapeutic areas, addressing numerous acute and chronic conditions’.

The company’s manufacturing and packaging base encompasses seven sites in the UAE, Switzerland, Ukraine, Estonia, South Africa, Türkiye and Egypt.

The plan is to double its revenue over the next five years through ‘value-accretive strategic acquisitions in key markets globally and forging high-impact global partnerships’.

Isabel Afonso will be the CEOof Arcera.

Hamad Al Hammadi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said: “By consolidating our life sciences companies under one umbrella, Arcera signifies a strategic evolution, unlocking substantial portfolio value.