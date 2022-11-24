Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will host the 12th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) from 8th to 10th May, 2023, which will take place under the theme of "The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity, and Prosperity".

At a press conference held today in Abu Dhabi, the announcement of the launch of AIM Global 2023 - which is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technologies, with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as a lead partner - was made in the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Vice Chairman of the UAE Industry Development Council, and Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED.

The Annual Investment Meeting 2023 will be attended by decision-makers, investors, experts, and academic figures from all over the world, who will gather to discuss the shift in the global investment landscape in a global environment characterised by geopolitical and economic challenges and its impacts on the attraction of foreign direct investments, and financing vital economic sectors as entrepreneurship, startups, and SMEs.

The meeting will also address new trends in the current global digital transformation that's being experienced by developing and developed economies.

AIM Global 2023 will feature many sessions and workshops that discuss vital topics, including Future Cities, how to use innovative technologies to address the increasing demands, the business sector's ability to keep abreast of the fast changes, the future role of Startups and SMEs, and the importance of innovation in achieving growth against a strong competitive background.

Furthermore, AIM Global 2023 pillars will discuss the global capital market transformation, ways to improve the flexibility of global supply chains to benefit from growth opportunities, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution & AI technologies in the years to come.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi lauded AIM's ability to change its activities to keep abreast of the new changes in the global economy and praised AIM Global 2023's gathering of all investment stakeholders in an effort to overcome the current obstacles to achieve sustainable economic development & prosperity for the world via several paths, including Digitization, Sustainability, Industrialization, and Free Trade.

"AIM Global 2023 will enable the UAE to increase its contribution to the regional & international efforts that aim to enhance the global business landscape reiterating the UAE's status as a trade & investment hub, regionally and globally, as well as enhance the UAE's position on the global investment map and occupy advanced ranks among the top 20 global destinations that attract foreign investment," he added.

For his part, Al Shorafa commented, "We are pleased to host AIM 2023 in Abu Dhabi, which has established its position as a preferred destination for business and investments due to its proactive, open approach in dealing with changes. AIM is a suitable platform to discuss new trends and ways to deal with changes and developments in the global economic landscape.