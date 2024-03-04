Dubai: The UAE healthcare company Burjeel Holdings sure is speeding up its rollout in Saudi Arabia, confirming the launch of a further 8 branded fitness centers in Riyadh and four other cities. These facilities, under the PhysioTherabia label, add to the four announced last year, all being in Riyadh.
PhysioTherabia has also signed a partnership with Tawuniya, a leading Saudi insurer, which would strengthen the former’s ‘ability to provide high-quality services and expands its reach to a broader clientele’. “The partnership is expected to drive revenue growth and solidify PhysioTherabia’s position as a key player in the sector,” said a statement.
Getting the insurer mandate in Saudi Arabia will certainly help make the fitness center’s ability to reach out to a wider clientele. It is part of a tie up that Burjeel has had with Saudi entity Leejam's Fitness Time since last year and designed to ‘meet diverse wellness needs’.
“It furthers the goal of integrating preventive rehabilitation and fitness through a unique gym-based model,” said the Burjeel statement.
Plans for 60 facilities
According to John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, "We reiterate our target to establish 60 such centers within and outside Leejam Sports’ gyms across the Kingdom by the end of 2025.
“We are delighted to expand PhysioTherabia centers to more parts of Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to providing advanced physiotherapy services in the Kingdom. It underscores our dedication to empowering individuals on their journey to optimal health and wellness, while strengthening our presence in key regions."
The total investments on these fitness centers will come to SR140 million.
Recently, the company also expanded its Saudi presence with healthcare centres, with the investments being done on its own.