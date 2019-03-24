This file photo from 2018 shows Fawad Tariq Khan, CEO of Shuaa Capital Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: Shuaa Capital said on Sunday it has commenced discussion with Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) for a possible merger.

“At this time, there is no certainty that discussions between the parties will result in a transaction,” Shuaa Capital said in an emailed statement.

Both the companies have formed a working group of “senior executive management to review the commercial potential along with any legal and structural aspects of the transaction.”