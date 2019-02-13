A fast-forward in time exposes a bleak scenario. More than a third of the funds created in that year have already been liquidated, and total assets under management for those active plunged more than 80 per cent to around $207 million. Not a single one of the pools still open has delivered a gain in the past 12 months. That’s a sharp contrast to the overall performance of the main Saudi equities index, which is up 16 per cent in the past year.