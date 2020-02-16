Exchange says these firms disclosed results within the 45-day deadline from year-end

Dubai: Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Sunday said 96 per cent of UAE-listed companies were compliant in disclosing their 2019 results within a 45-day deadline from the end of the year.

As much as 47 UAE companies listed on the DFM have disclosed their results, the regulator said, while adding that out of 16 non-UAE firms dually listed on exchange, 14 companies have disclosed their results within the deadline.

The DFM said it employs advanced mechanisms enabling listed companies to swiftly publish their results and any other disclosures through its electronic disclosure system, EFSAH.