Dubai: Dr Mark Mobius, a fund manager and investor specialising in emerging and frontier markets, has joined Dubai-based F&B-focused private equity fund Shatranj Capital Partners as a senior advisor.
With over 30 years of experience, Mobius is a key figure in developing international policy in emerging markets. Previously, Mobius grew Templeton Emerging Markets Group from $100 million in assets under management in six markets to over $40 billion in 70 countries, and most recently founded Mobius Capital Partners. He has authored 13 books and invested in more than 5,000 companies.
Mobius said, “MENA is poised for long-term and sustainable economic growth, driven by visionary leadership and government-driven investment in infrastructure. I am witnessing the rapid social and economic transformation and more favourable global sentiment.”
He said the team at Shatranj Capital has a reputation for regional expertise, unique sector insights, and credibility with iconic franchise F&B brands. “Its efforts to promote a strong ESG culture, particularly in corporate governance, are attributes I look for in a leadership team when making investments.”