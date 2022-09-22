Maha Al Gargawi has been appointed as the Executive Director of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers.
Al Gargawi will oversee the implementation of new plans and initiatives created to support the interests of the private sector and enhance its communication and policy advocacy efforts with government entities through new channels and mechanisms designed to enhance economic competitiveness.
Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, described the new appointment as a proactive move that expands Dubai Chambers’ policy advocacy role and supports Dubai’s new economic vision in line with its 2022-2024 strategy.
Al Gargawi described her role as a “new and exciting challenge” that would allow her to make a valuable contribution to Dubai’s economy and business community.
“I am looking forward to exploring new collaboration opportunities with public and private sector stakeholders, including business groups and councils, that will create far-reaching economic benefits and new business incentives,” she said.
Previously, Maha Al Gargawi served as Senior Vice President of Political Affairs and Vice President of International Participants at Expo 2020 Dubai. She has also served as Deputy General Counsel at Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and advised on legal and regulatory affairs related to the development of the UAE’s nuclear power programme.