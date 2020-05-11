Kuwait’s Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah spells out the new realities confronting the country's economy and its over dependence on oil. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Kuwait City: The sharp decline in oil prices, investments and other assets will have a negative impact on Kuwait's economy, the Emir said in a televised address.

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah called on political parties to create a programme meant to rationalize government expenditure and reduce dependence on a single commodity in order to build a "stable and sustainable" economy. The pandemic has rocked the global economy and "we're part of it," the Emir said.

"The Kuwait of tomorrow is facing a big, unprecedented challenge," he said, adding that the country must protect itself from external shocks created by the coronavirus.