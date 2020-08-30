Riyaz Kilton, Managing Director Kiltons Business Setup Services Image Credit: supplied

Every adversity comes with a hidden opportunity. Those in the field of business understand this fact and are keen to identify the first opportunity they come across. Dubai has always been a great place for entrepreneurs. Despite the challenges brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic, businesses in Dubai have been quick to return to their pre-Covid states, successfully resuming their business operations in the emirate.

Support from business set-up services like Kiltons have helped strengthen the confidence of new business ventures who want to start their entrepreneurial journey in the UAE. “The decision to institute proactive measures, such as facilitating mainland business license in five minutes, has been taken after extensive deliberations to help new business owners start operations at the earliest and succeed,” says Riyaz Kilton, Managing Director, Kiltons Business Setup Services.

Riyaz Kilton is also the Vice President of United PRO Association, a syndicate of professionals who undertake legal procedures, PRO document clearing services and business setup services in the UAE and member of Board of Directors of International Promoters Association (IPA), an organisation of Indian businesspersons in the UAE.

He says the biggest positive aspect of the Kiltons’ offer is that the business owner need not be present in Dubai for obtaining the license. “Everything will happen online and the owner will be issued with a digital Memorandum of Association (MOA).”

Transparent business setup in Dubai

New business owners often find it a complicated and an intimidating task to understand laws and procedures to set up a business. Support and guidance from a credible agency helps them to find their feet in such situations. At the same time, business setup services should not charge exorbitant rates for the assistance they provide. “We are known for our transparent dealings,” says Riyaz. “We extend our support to our clients, without any hidden charges or unnecessary fees.” The firm has been providing cost-effective and budget-friendly packages for more than two decades. The provision of mainland business license in five minutes will cost the business owner Dh18,000 only with 100 per cent ownership. Definitely, an incredible offer for those seeking to start a business in Dubai mainland.

Kiltons: How did the journey begin?

Established in 1999 in Sharjah and later extending to Dubai, Kiltons Business Setup Services has been the frontrunner in business setup and related services. Riyaz Kilton, an eminent figure in the Dubai business world, has been a UAE resident for four generations. He hails from an elite business family in the UAE. He has guided young entrepreneurs with his expertise and has been pivotal in the setting up and nurturing of many business entities and SMEs in the country.

Handpicked professionals at Kiltons have been supporting business firms with their in-depth knowledge and business wisdom. After understanding your business ideas and goals, the team will provide market insights and help in expediting your business setup. Kiltons also offers powerful and reliable ruling family sponsorship to premium businesses. The support and sponsorship from the royal family will be of paramount value in the growth of the business firm.

Kiltons has dedicated teams for helping businesspersons with mainland, free zone, and offshore company formation. The teams analyse your business requirement and type of business you plan to commence. Advice and guidance will be based on the assessment made by the professionals, thereby, eliminating any chance of errors.

Kiltons – A socially responsible organisation

Kiltons, awarded for its consistent performance and committed efforts, has been a socially responsible organisation since inception. The organisation has always supported various governmental initiatives for the welfare of society and the overall development of the nation. Riyaz is also the director of the Hope Child Cancer Care Foundation, headquartered in Dubai, which works for the welfare of children with cancer. Kiltons has also been actively involved in humanitarian acts and fundraising programmes. It also maintains an exclusive fund for changing the lives of underprivileged people.

Kilton offers the following packages:

Dh 18,000 sole proprietorship package includes:

License registration fee - 1 year

Local sponsorship fee - 1 year

Virtual office address – 1 year with Inspection

Meeting room facility

Local service agent agreement

Trade name

Initial approval

PRO services

Bank account opening

VAT registration

Dh 25,000 LLC package includes:

License registration fee - 1 Year

UAE national sponsor - 1 Year

Virtual office address - 1 Year with Inspection facility

Meeting room facility

LLC Memorandum of Association

Trade name

Initial approval

PRO services

Bank account opening

VAT registration

Optional services

Virtual telephone/secretarial assistance

Business centers in prime location

Trade mark and pattern registration