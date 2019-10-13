Impact of departing under Johnson’s proposals would be as much as 7% of GDP

Boris Johnson Image Credit: Reuters

The Brexit proposals floated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson entail a bigger economic cost than what was agreed by his predecessor Theresa May, according to The UK in a Changing Europe.

The difference between the two comes from leaving the customs union with the European Union, not having level playing field arrangements and a limited or no free trade agreement after Britain leaves.

The impact of departing under Johnson’s proposals would be as much as 7 per cent of gross domestic product per capita after 10 years compared with staying in the EU, the think tank said.