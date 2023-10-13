Incorporating locally-produced eggs into your daily diet is a simple way to boost your health and support sustainable agriculture. Of course, not all eggs are equal! Offering a wide range of nutritional benefits, including high levels of protein, vitamins, and minerals, Jenan eggs are a standout choice.
Nestled in the foothills of the Masafi mountains in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ghurair Foods Poultry Farm is a leading supplier of high-quality eggs in the UAE. With over 1.1 million hens and a daily production of 590,000 eggs, Jenan is a shining example of how the UAE is working to develop a more sustainable and efficient agricultural sector.
Jenan hens are raised on a diet which is 100 per cent vegetarian, free from animal protein, antibiotics, and hormones. This ensures that the eggs are pure and retain their full nutritional value. Jenan also fortifies its eggs with Omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for good heart health and vitamin D, critical for bone and teeth health.
Choosing locally-produced eggs from Jenan is a sustainable and nutritious choice that can benefit both your health and the environment. By reducing the need for long-distance transportation, Jenan eggs help to conserve fuel and minimise resource usage. Additionally, supporting local farmers helps to ensure that the UAE continues to have a thriving agricultural sector.
Looking for ways to incorporate Jenan eggs into your diet on World Egg Day? Here are our top tips!
Add a hard-boiled egg to your breakfast salad or avocado toast.
Scramble eggs with vegetables for a quick and easy lunch.
Make an omelette with your favourite fillings for a satisfying dinner or with cottage cheese for extra protein.
Bake Jenan eggs into muffins, quiches, or other dishes.
You can also join the feta egg trend for a delicious snack.
No matter how you choose to enjoy them, Jenan eggs are a delicious and nutritious way to improve your health and support the environment, and that’s why our products are ‘part of every plate, every day’!