Dubai: As economic activities return to near-normalcy across Dubai and the UAE, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has introduced a range of incentives to support its customers and new companies to resume their activities with renewed confidence in the post-COVID-19 environment.
In line with the emerging market dynamics, Jafza now offers on-demand warehouses on short-term lease with multi-functional storage options, competitive rates, and no value added tax (VAT) or Customs duties. Companies can now take on lease Jafza warehouses from 300 sqm to 15,000 sqm in size, with free water and electricity as a bonus.
The comprehensive range of focussed support includes easier rental terms like monthly rentals and deferred rental payments, cost-effective transport services that save costs, enhance ease of accessibility and enable speedier services.
In-house logistics solutions such as clearing and document processing services, 24/7 lease issuance, fast-track EHS approvals are tailored to assist companies manage their supply chain costs while facilitating trade and efficient movement of goods.
“Challenging times call for competitive solutions. At DP World, UAE Region and Jafza we’re working on customised solutions for a post-pandemic trading world in which our customers pay less for more value-added service support across-the-board,” said Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza
The new set of incentives come on the back of the 70 per cent reduction in registration, licensing and administrative fees announced before the pandemic lockdown began in mid-March.