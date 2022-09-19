Abu Dhabi: The UAE is seeking to increase exports and drive climate action by enhancing collaboration with standardisation bodies from around the world as the country pursues its goal of becoming a global industrial hub.

The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) is hosting the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Annual Meeting 2022, which launched on Monday, at the ADNOC Business Centre in Abu Dhabi, under the theme of ‘Collaborating for Good’.

The event runs from September 19 to 23 and will witness the participation of more than 5,000 delegates, including officials and representatives of national standardisation bodies, as well as experts and technicians from more than 120 countries.

The meeting was opened by Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

“This week’s meeting is vital not just to the global industrial ecosystem, but more broadly to trade, and economies. Standardisation supports the global economy and increases confidence in international trade. But standards also support Sustainable Development Goals and ISO and its members are committed to driving climate action. Together, we aim to push economic and trade relations to new heights, which will position the UAE as an international hub for industry, trade, and business,” said Al Suwaidi.

“The ministry is mandated to empower the industrial sector and raise its contribution to national GDP. Part of this role includes boosting exports by leveraging the UAE’s strategic geographical location, world-class infrastructure, and logistics capabilities. Last year, industrial exports amounted to around $31.6 billion, accounting for a significant portion of the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP.”

Ulrika Francke, President of the ISO, said: “The past year has shown sustainable and green growth at the top of the global agenda. The value and relevance of standards in this regard are increasingly being recognized, but we have further work to do.”

Over the course of the event, delegates will participate in specialised sessions and workshops designed to facilitate conversations that will shape the future of standardisation. Monday’s first session was ‘Standards development for the ‘new normal’ and the London Declaration’. The conversation was built on the declaration made in 2021, which aims to support climate action through global standards.

Another session, ‘Innovation for transformative climate solutions’, brought together leading climate experts to share ideas and design climate solutions in a spirit of collaboration. Another session, titled ‘Coherence of the international standards system’, addressed global challenges to the global standards community.