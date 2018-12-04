Quoting recent data from REIDIN Price Index, the central bank report said the UAE residential market continued to decline in the third quarter of 2018. In Dubai, on an annual basis the property prices decreased by 7.4 per cent and a decline of 2.5 per cent compared to the previous quarter. Residential real estate prices in Abu Dhabi, dropped 6.1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter after a 6.9 percent slide in the second quarter.