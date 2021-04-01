Jochen Knecht, CEO, IFZA Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Why do you think IFZA has been so successful in such a competitive market?

To be honest, the key is in doing the simple things better than anybody else by offering quick and transparent processes, efficient response times, and a results-oriented approach.

By placing trust and transparency at the core of our strategy, our dedicated team of experts can not only attract local and international businesses, but also continuously give them reasons to establish long-term roots for their companies here in Dubai.

What exciting projects is IFZA working on currently?

We are putting the finishing touches to the IFZA Business Park – a state-of-the-art business campus of fully serviced buildings right at the heart of the Dubai Digital Park. In addition to this, we are expanding the scope of the IFZA Academy, our very own knowledge hub dedicated to providing the most reliable industry knowledge, skills and experience for the Free Zone industry.

How have IFZA designed its own unique ecosystem?

A key element to IFZA’s positive outlook is our ecosystem that is built around continuing excellence in everything we do. Starting with management and across all levels of IFZA Dubai, we highlight the importance of our values, including taking personal ownership, customer focus, fairness, transparency and simplicity. Ultimately, we aim to translate our values into a very simple approach – we treat everybody with respect, offer a truly professional set-up, and feel responsible for social and environmental matters.

How is IFZA preparing itself for the future?