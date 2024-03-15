Dubai: Chinese tech conglomerate Huawei has appointed Derek Hao as president of the Enterprise Business Group (EBG) for the Middle East and Central Asia (ME and CA) Region, effective immediately, the company announced Friday.
Hao will lead the strategic direction of Huawei’s enterprise business in the ME&CA region, drive growth, and foster digital transformation across various industries, the company said in a statement. Hao has several years of experience in marketing, product and solution sales, and business management.
Before taking charge of the enterprise division, Hao served as the president of Global Marketing at Huawei Enterprise Business Group, overseeing marketing activities worldwide. “His contributions to the success of the enterprise business in the Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia regions have been instrumental in Huawei’s global expansion,” Huawei said.
Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Derek Hao to this crucial role. His extensive experience, strategic vision, and passion for business transformation make him the ideal leader to drive our enterprise business forward in the Middle East and Central Asia.”
Hao joined Huawei in 2005. He said, “Huawei’s commitment to innovation and intelligent transformation aligns with the evolving needs of businesses in this dynamic region. I look forward to working closely with our partners and customers to create new value together across various industries, further drive the growth of our Enterprise Business Group, and contribute to the digitalization of the Middle East and Central Asia.”