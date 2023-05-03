The construction industry is crucial to society and the economy. It is the single-largest global consumer of resources and raw materials. Global society depends on construction; it is responsible for building and maintaining the infrastructure that underpins modern societies. Without these critical infrastructure assets, societies would be unable to function effectively. The industry also supports a wide range of jobs, creating employment opportunities and contributing significantly to economic growth. “Construction has been and will continue to be the locomotive of economies,” says Hatem Salaheldin, CEO of Kabbani Construction Group.

Kabbani Construction Group, part of IKK Group, is a construction company based in Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 1973 and has since grown to become one of the largest construction companies in the country. “IKK prides itself in servicing the construction industry by manufacturing building materials, importing and trading building materials, and doing general and specialised contracting,” says Salaheldin.

KCG offers a range of construction services, including design and build, project management, and general contracting. The company has worked on a variety of projects across several sectors, including commercial, residential, healthcare, hospitality and education. Some notable projects Kabbani Construction Group participated in include the Al Faisaliah Complex in Riyadh, the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, and the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

IKK Group was one of the first regional companies to establish a research and development department to conduct research on the materials it was using and to develop innovative methodologies in the construction industry. An example would be IKK’s Mateen bar, which is the rebar that is made out of composite and fibreglass to create a non-metallic, non-corrosive product that can be added to the construction industry.

KCG has also established a digital construction unit as the company believes that the future of construction will be industrialisation through the use of digitalisation. This digital construction unit can build exact models of each project, even if it's not required in the project, and uses augmented reality to solve conflicts before the project starts for specialised entities.

“We don't wait for others to try it and then we think of doing it. We take the lead. We always have to have the solutions to try them, sometimes even innovate new ways. And then the market is educated by those new ways and repeated,” says Salaheldin.

KCG is focusing always on the talent of its company, following its founder’s vision of hiring, which follows an ethos of paying well, training well, and treating well. KCG is a company that values talent, quality, and innovation, to succeed in becoming certified as a great place to work. The company is committed to providing a safe and supportive work environment that promotes the well-being and professional development of its employees.