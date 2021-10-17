Image Credit: Supplied

Organisations the world over have been challenged significantly over the past year and a half. While business is always a pressure test, the change that was forced upon businesses globally is significantly greater. Some teams rose to the occasion, others did not.

Despite a benign global figure, double-digit declines in steel demand were seen in many countries in 2020. However, today, the steel industry seems to be booming like never before as the global economy recovers from the pandemic, and the ripple effects are being felt by everyone from home builders to appliance makers. A healthy recovery is expected in both developed and developing economies, while a stable recovery is expected to continue into 2022 with some moderation of growth.

Arvind Sawant, General Manager, DBMSC Arvind Sawant, General Manager, DBMSC

During the recent years marked by elevated geo-political volatility, accelerated technology disruption and greater action to mitigate climate risks, among other important global trends, one business group in the steel industry has stayed committed to delivering end-to-end solutions in structural engineering designed to cater to the needs of the construction and onshore, marine, offshore and oil and gas industry verticals — the DBMSC Steel Group.

Having grown to be the largest stockist and distributor of structural steel in the region, DBMSC Steel Trading FZC. attributes its leadership position in various markets to their core values of commitment, integrity, trust, mutual respect and personal responsibility. The group is driving its steel business strategy towards expanding its industry chain with distribution facilities located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Dubai), Hamriyah Free Zone (Sharjah), Muscat (Oman), and Doha (Qatar). The group has taken extra growth measures across its facilities to ensure business continuity in both mature and emerging markets with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and India.

Having forged strong client partnerships in the region with the likes of ADNOC, ARAMCO, KOC, KNPC, RTA, PDO and many more, the leadership at DBMSC Group is optimistic about their prospects in the post-pandemic era, citing strategic moves they have made in recent years to reinforce its structural and financial strengths to tap future opportunities.

By positioning DBMSC Steel Trading FZC to capitalise on the opportunities of the coming decade, the group will strive to be a leader in the transition to a greener economy, building further and stronger on a robust platform certified as ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 compliant.

The pandemic has accelerated many of the geo-political, technological and environmental shifts, while underscoring the pace at which we need to act to remain ahead of the curve. This will bring a far-reaching transformation of society, offering additional challenges to the steel industry; in particular, structural changes in the steel using sectors and an increased environmental pressure.