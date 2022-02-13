The history of Al Adil Trading, a division of Masala King Exports, is similar to the stories of spice traders of yore, who left Indian shores for distant markets in Africa, the Gulf, US, Canada and Europe. Established in 1984 in Bur Dubai as a small Indian grocery store, Al Adil today is a spice empire, serving the GCC and beyond.
Al Adil Trading is a familiar name in every Indian household in the UAE, a brand that sells more than 9,000 food items.
Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director, Al Adil Trading, says, “We produce masalas, spices, pickles, flours, pulses and other Indian food items under the Peacock brand name. Each of our outlets are also equipped with grinding mills, thereby allowing us to sell freshly packed flour.
“Catering mainly to Indian expats, our customers vary from households and five-star hotels to catering companies, Dubai Duty Free, inflight catering, hospitals and more.”
Dr Datar is popularly known as the Masala King, and under his leadership Al Adil Group has enjoyed a meteoric rise. Believing in total dedication and offering 100 per cent commitment to his work, Dr Datar feels dreams are the catalysts that lead to success. “Only when you dream big with your eyes open will you be able to achieve results,” he says.
Attributing his success to his wife, Vandana, who has always provided him a unique perspective to his business, Dr Datar trusts her instincts and judgment, as well as the ability to understand changing market dynamics.