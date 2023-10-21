The Gulf News Immigration & Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE) 2023 welcomed renowned speakers and guests for the third annual edition of the event, held at Anantara Business Bay today.
The event, featuring over 23 exhibitors from the UAE and abroad, was inaugurated by Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, Editor-in-Chief & Executive Director Publications, Gulf News and Anshuman R. Joshi, Director - Sales & Publishing, Gulf News.
Abdul Hamid Ahmad spoke of the impact the exhibition has on visitors and how it’s easier than ever to work around the world. “The GNICE 2023 is a great platform for people to come and learn. Access to industry experts here is invaluable too. I’ve also seen a lot of new companies here at the event, that are making it simpler than ever to learn and apply for visas, which can only be a good thing."
“Immigration helps build pathways for a better future and GNICE 2023 serves as a powerful place for families that want to explore global opportunities and learn about diversifying assets. The event also equips visitors with the insights and strategies they need to plan their future,” said Joshi.
Meanwhile, while welcoming exhibitors and visitors to the show, David George, Publisher, Gulf News Commercial Publishing, highlighted how the unique conference helps businesses, individuals and families plan for an exciting future abroad.
“As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, the need for seizing emerging opportunities has never been greater,” he said. "Whether you’ re here to further your career, secure your family’s future, invest wisely, or educate your children, GNICE is your one-stop-shop to unlock global opportunities and pave the way for a brighter future,” George added.
The event is comprised of a number of thought-provoking panel discussions covering topics such as upskilling before migration, securing a brighter future, immigrating to Canada, and studying abroad.
Along with the discussions, guests have the opportunity to meet with over 25 exhibitors that are showcasing at the event, providing invaluable insight and information.
The highly anticipated event is expected to draw over 2,500 visitors over two days.