Gitex, the Middle East region’s largest information technology show opens on Sunday at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Gitex, the Middle East region’s largest information technology show opens on Sunday at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The 41st edition of the show that runs from October 17-21, 2021 will feature the world’s leading IT companies displaying the latest products and trends in the industry from around the world.

The event, which draws thousands of tech enthusiasts from across the world, will highlight artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, blockchain, cybersecurity, big data, quantum computing, immersive technologies, finance, and other new technologies.

Some of the participating tech companies include global tech heavy weights such as Huawei, Cisco, Ericsson, Avaya, Etisalat, Epson, Honeywell, Dell Technologies and Kaspersky.

Tech shows

The event this year combines six tech shows such as GITEX Global, GITEX Future Stars, Future Blockchain Summit, AI Everything, Marketing Mania and Fintech Surge.

In addition to product showcases the event will feature a number of summits where experts will discuss the latest trends in information technology around the world and the relevance of these developments to the UAE and the region.

Some of the key summits during Gitex 2021 include, the GITEX Global Visions Summit that showcases visions and digital revolutions of the region’s government leaders on the occasion of the UAE’s golden jubilee; GITEX YouthX focused on developing emerging talents; GITEX data economy that focuses on digital transformation, including data science, coding, and development and Creative economy summit that will bring together the change makers and tech revolutionaries from the fields of art, fashion, music, and sports.

Focus on youth and women

The event this year will have special focus on women and youth in technology. The global finals of the TiE Women pitch competition will be held at GITEX, where women-led businesses from more than 40 locations will compete for equity-free cash awards, mentorship, investor networking, and visibility. The grand finale will be held on October 19 at GITEX Future Stars.

GITEX Future Stars – the startup arm of GITEX Global will feature more than 700 companies from over 60 countries. The GITEX YouthX Unipreneur, the first-ever entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership programme for young tech firms, will also debut in 2021.

Fintech, blockchain and AI

Gitex 2021 will have special summits focused on Fintech, blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI)

Fintech Surge, an event focused on fintech that brings together global fintech experts, entrepreneurs, and financial centres will discuss a range of subjects from digital banking to paytech, insuretech, wealth and asset management and regtech.