Dubai: The Gastech conference and exhibition is set to start tomorrow in Dubai, and hosting 15,000 industry professionals live and in-person for the first time since COVID-19. The three-day event will feature technical sessions, where energy industry experts discuss challenges of environmental agendas while catering to market requirements.
The exhibition will showcase the latest digital technology and solutions that will positively impact gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry operations. A Ministerial Panel at Gastech 2021 will share insights into the role of natural gas in the energy transition and the hydrogen economy - what actions are needed to meet the growing demand for energy and cleaner fuels.
“Gastech 2021’s will address the hard facts about the transition to net-zero carbon emissions and commitments of the Paris Accord on climate change mitigation,” said Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events. “The conference will also explore the ways of supporting industry leaders in drawing up the road map to a carbon neutral and sustainable future.”
This year’s Gastech Strategic Conference will bring together over 300 government ministers, energy industry leaders, policymakers, and key customers to map out a future low-emission landscape.